A man accused in a road rage incident in Bowling Green has been charged with kidnapping after he allegedly wouldn’t let a driver leave the scene.
On July 12 at approximately 1 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Division was notified of a road rage incident that occurred on East Napoleon Road on July 11.
Officers were advised that there was a minor traffic crash that resulted in a verbal altercation where the victim was prevented from leaving the scene by the other driver.
Bowling Green police detectives identified the other driver. The detectives spoke with that driver and based on the investigation, Christopher Fox, 37, Bowling Green, was charged with kidnapping, according to a Monday BGPD news release.
Fox was taken to jail.