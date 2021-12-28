A Bowling Green man has been arrested for domestic violence and criminal damaging after allegedly threatening family members and trashing their home.
On Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Lehman Avenue for a subject being hostile to family members.
As the officer approached, Jarious Minter, 22, was attempting to walk out while yelling through the door at family members, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Shortly prior, Minter had been released to family after being picked up in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue due to his high level of intoxication. He had attempted to leave the Lehman Avenue home to return to his apartment on Fairview.
Minter lives in the same apartment complex from where police responded to a fight and a domestic violence call late Monday night.
When his family refused to allow him to leave, Minter became irate and began to destroy electronics in the home and throw household items, according to the police report. He also allegedly struck the female family member.
The female said Minter had ripped the 55-inch television off the wall and broke it in half and at that time she called police.
Minter was arrested for domestic violence and criminal damaging. He was taken to jail.