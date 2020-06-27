A Bowling Green man was charged after he reportedly threatened to shoot his neighbor.
On Wednesday at 8:59 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received a 911 call regarding a neighbor threatening to shoot another neighbor in the 1100 block Mourning Dove Lane.
Officers responded and caller said that his young children were playing outside and his neighbor, Stephen Vargo Jr., 77, yelled at him to “shut your [expletive] kids up.”
The caller and Vargo then got into a brief verbal argument. During that argument, Vargo stated that he was going to shoot the caller. Witnesses confirmed the caller’s information, according to the BGPD news release.
Officers spoke with Vargo, who stated numerous times that he hated the kids and they were always loud.
Vargo was charged with menacing and summoned into Bowling Green Municipal Court.