A Bowling Green man faces several charges after he was reportedly driving a vehicle with stolen plates.
Christopher Duncan, 37, was driving a 2000 green Chevrolet Impala in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street on Saturday at 2:55 p.m.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division, the license plate on the vehicle was registered to a silver 2002 Honda four-door that expired in May and was replaced by another license plate.
The plate had a March 2021 expiration sticker on it, police said.
Duncan was stopped and only had a state identification card and was under multiple suspensions, police said. He had the title for the car signed to him on Aug. 12.
The officer seized the title “as it was suspiciously washed on the buyers signature portion under Duncan’s name,” the report said.
The officer called the owner of the plates that were on the car, who said those plates were stolen off of his vehicle.
Duncan claimed he bought the car with the plates and sticker on them and just kept it like that, according to the report.
Duncan was cited for receiving stolen property, unauthorized license plates and driving under suspension.