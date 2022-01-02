A Bowling Green man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly beat another man, who was seriously injured.
Chad Hoover, 41, was charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing and lodged in the Wood County jail, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Police responded to a 911 call, through Lucas County, from a woman who said her boyfriend had been a fight and was injured at a residence in the 900 block of Gustin Avenue. The call came in just after midnight.
A man bleeding from the face was found at the house.
Police later located Hoover, who was covered in blood, in the garage.
He was reportedly uncooperative with police, who had their guns drawn and were about to taser him when Hoover was eventually restrained, according to the report.
On the way to the jail, Hoover reportedly threatened to harm an officer.
Hoover said that officers injured him and a photo of a cut on his hand was taken, according to the report.
The victim was transported by ambulance from the scene.