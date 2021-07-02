A Bowling Green man was arrested for violating a protection order after he reportedly returned to an apartment where his alleged victim was, without the presence of a police officer.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer on Thursday at 1:25 p.m. was called to an apartment in the 1000 block of North Grove Street to “keep the peace” while Michael Gonzales moved out.
While Gonzales was reportedly gathering some things, the officer was told that Gonzales had been arrested the night before for domestic violence.
He had a protection order issued against him, saying he was not supposed to be in the apartment, with the alleged victim, without an officer.
Gonzales, though, came back to the apartment, without an officer, 30 minutes before the officer arrived, the report stated.
Gonzales, 47, was arrested for violating a protection order and taken to jail.