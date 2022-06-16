A Bowling Green man was arrested after he allegedly entered an apartment, sat down and ate snacks and refused to leave.
Devin Brownlee, 29, was charged with criminal trespass in a habitation and taken to the Wood County jail.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 300 block of South Prospect Street on Wednesday at 5:58 p.m.
According to the report, police found Brownlee laying on the floor and not responsive.
A woman who lives at the residence said she came home and found Brownlee sitting on the couch eating Chex Mix.
When officers tried to arrest Brownlee, he became “dead weight,” according to the report. He was eventually put in a cruiser and taken to jail.