A Bowling Green man arrested for obstructing justice also is accused of threatening an officer when he was being transported to the jail.
On Saturday around 3 a.m., Chad Hoover, 41, was being transported from the Bowling Green Police Division building to the jail. When two officers and Hoover entered the elevator, Hoover made a threat as to what he would do if he saw one of the officers on the street.
He was arrested earlier for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.141) after officers stopped his vehicle. His passenger, John Reza, 36, also of Bowling Green, was wanted for violating a protection order.
Officers had been watching Hoover’s residence in the 900 block of Gustin Avenue after being told Reza was there.
Around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, police had been called to the 600 block of Pasteur Avenue in reference to a temporary protection order violation. The complainant said Reza had been served with the TPO an hour earlier. Shortly after, she received a text from Reza, which violated the order. The complainant said she didn’t want to file charges at that time.
At 10:08 p.m., officers responded back to the home on a 911 call. The complainant advised Reza had entered the home before fleeing the area in a silver sedan. Officers learned Reza may be staying with Hoover. Hoover was known to drive a gray or silver sedan.
Police went to Hoover’s residence and knocked on the door. While they heard voices inside, no one answered. Reza’s vehicle was parked in the driveway as well as a silver sedan.
An officer peered through a window and saw Hoover and another man hiding. Hoover began closing the blinds to the windows and started yelling at officers to leave, according to the report.
Police in an unmarked vehicle sat near the home waiting for Reza to leave.
The two men exited the home and were followed by the unmarked vehicle until a felony traffic stop could be conducted by a marked police unit.
Hoover also was charged with aggravated menacing in addition to obstructing justice and OVI. Hoover remains in jail on a $20,000 bond.
Reza was charged with burglary and two counts violation of a protection order. He remains in jail on a $165,000 bond.