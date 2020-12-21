A Bowling Green man, who was indicted last month for stealing a specialized bike belonging to a disabled man, was arrested over the weekend on another theft charge.
Cameron Fox, 23, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly tried to open vehicle doors in the 800 block of Second Street.
A Bowling Green Police Division patrolman, while driving in the 800 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue, observed a man matching the description that was given standing next to a Ford Focus. He drove through the block and saw the man in the backseat of the Ford with a TV lying on the ground next to the vehicle.
The officer parked his vehicle and was seen by the man, who reportedly took off on foot between apartments. A pursuit ensued until the man tripped and fell in the 800 block of Second Street.
The man, identified as Cox, was taken into custody.
According to the police report, Fox stated “I know I’m going to jail” multiple times while police were searching him.
The owner of the Ford said the vehicle was unlocked and no one had permission to enter it. He had a 32-inch television in the backseat.
The officer said he had observed Fox attempt to open the doors of two different vehicles in the 800 block of Second Street.
Fox was arrested for obstructing official business, two counts of criminal mischief, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal trespassing. He was taken to jail.
Fox was indicted in November for theft and receiving stolen property after he was reportedly found in possession of a stolen Top End Excelerator XLT Jr. recumbent handcycle valued at $3,500.