A Bowling Green man has been arrested for spray painting private property.
On Wednesday shortly before 2 a.m., Bowling Green police were alerted to a male spray painting a dumpster in the 700 block of North Enterprise Street. They were told the man had fled the scene on a skateboard. He was described as white and wearing a tie-dyed T-shirt. He fled in the direction of campus, according to the police report.
Police checked the caller’s vehicle and found no damage. She told police she heard a noise outside and looked out her window. She said she saw the man shaking a spray paint can before painting the dumpster. She activated the panic alarm on her vehicle which caused the man to leave.
The dumpster, belonging to Republic Services, had what appeared to be “ghost 419” painted on it in gold.
At approximately 2:30 a.m., an officer observed a man riding a skateboard wearing a tie-dyed T-shirt around Manville Avenue and East Wooster Street. When stopped, police noticed something in the man’s front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt and heard what sounded like the rattle of a spray paint can, according to the report.
When police checked the pocket, they pulled out a gold can of spray paint and observed gold spray paint on the man’s fingers.
He was identified as Samuel Demelo, 20.
He admitted to spray painting electrical boxes, generators, transformers and tagging other stuff but denied painting the dumpster.
However, when shown the picture of the dumpster, Demelo said, “yep that is me,” according to the report.
Officers smelled alcohol on Demelo, and he admitted to consuming one beer at his home on North Enterprise.
Officers left to search for any other objects that had been painted and located a railroad storage shed near the tracks south of Pike Street and west of the Bowling Green State University steam plant. An electrical box that had been painted also was found on Thurstin Avenue near Merry Avenue.
Demelo was taken to jail and charged with criminal mischief, possession of criminal tools and underage consumption of alcohol. He was taken to jail.
He was released on an own recognizance bond after his arraignment, which was held later Wednesday.