A Bowling Green man has been arrested for public indecency and menacing after he allegedly exposed himself to a female.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 600 block of Manville Avenue Saturday around 1:35 a.m. on a report that a naked man had exposed himself to a woman.
Police have had three similar calls since Sept. 3 about a white heavy-set naked man around the numbered streets, according to the police report.
The caller, an 18-year-old woman, told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a male came out of the bushes and asked her an explicit question. She said he was holding his genitals while he said it. He then tried to grab her. She ran south, away from the house and said she saw him run into a house on Manville Avenue.
Police located the woman, who reportedly was distraught and fearful, at the corner of East Napoleon Road and Manville Avenue and drove her back to the incident location where she pointed out the house.
Police knocked on the door and a man identified at Matthew Trumbull, 32, opened the door in only shorts.
He told police he had not been outside in a while and that he did not scare any women when he was outside.
The woman was brought to Trumbull’s home, and she told police she was 100% sure he was the man who had exposed himself to her.
He was arrested and taken to jail where he posted a $500 bond on Monday.