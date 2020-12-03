A Bowling Green man has been arrested for public indecency a day after he was cited for the same offense.
Douglas Viola, 61, was arrested Tuesday after exposing himself at two separate stores in the city.
Bowling Green police responded to Walmart at 2:39 p.m. for a report of a man exposing himself. The description given matched one given earlier of a man at Maurice’s doing the same thing.
Police found the man in the Walmart men’s department, surrounded by employees, and immediately noticed he was exposing himself.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, when asked by police to make himself decent, Viola responded by asking what the officer was talking about and refused to acknowledge there was a problem.
Viola repeatedly exposed himself, according to the report.
Viola was taken to the jail after refusing to provide his telephone number for the ticket.
He was arrested on two counts of public indecency.
Two female employees inside Walmart said Viola had exposed himself to them, kept talking about their looks and would not leave them alone.
Police then drove him to Maurice’s, where employees verified he had exposed himself there earlier in the day.
Bowling Green Municipal Court records show Viola had been cited Monday for public indecency as well, but that could not be confirmed with the police division.
Viola has been released on an own recognizance bond.