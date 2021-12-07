A Bowling Green man has been arrested for possession of heroin after he was reportedly found with more than 100 needles after being pulled over for a traffic violation.
On Sunday at 1:48 a.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was driving westbound on Clough Street at North Main Street. He stopped the pickup truck in front of him for one brake light and expired registration, according to the report.
The driver, Nathan Swiecicki, 33, said he was heading to his home in the 500 block of South Maple Street, but was heading in the wrong direction when stopped, according to the police report.
He told police he owned the truck, but the title was at his home.
Swiecicki was asked to exit the truck and was told it was going to be towed. He said he wanted his bag and coat. When asked he there was anything “crazy” in the bag, Swiecicki began to stutter and replied “yeah, I do have (expletive) in there,” according to the report. He then said he had drugs.
The officer opened the bag and reportedly found approximately 126 hypodermic needles, numerous cigarette packs containing empty bindles and two spoons with one having a burn mark on the bottom of it.
When questioned, Swiecicki said he has used heroin approximately four hours earlier and the cigarette pack in the front of the bag is the only one that has a bindle of heroin in it.
The approximate weight of the bindle, which is a folded piece of paper, was 6.87 grams.
Swiecicki was arrested for possession of heroin and possession of drug abuse instruments, and was cited for one brake light, expired registration, failure to reinstate license, driving under suspension and display of plates.
He was taken to jail and released Monday on an own recognizance bond.