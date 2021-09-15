A Bowling Green man was arrested for drunk driving and improper handling of a gun after a weapon was reportedly found in his truck during his arrest early this morning.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer reportedly noticed Matthew Cordaro, 25, make a wide right turn, crossing the center yellow line on East Wooster Street and Mercer Road at 2:22 a.m. He then stopped well past the stop bar on Mercer Road and also crossed into the intersection, according to the police report.
He was pulled over in the 1400 block of Clough Street.
Cordaro reportedly failed several sobriety tests and was handcuffed, according to the report.
The officer then asked Cordaro if he wanted his vehicle towed or parked in a nearby lot. Cordaro reportedly asked the officer to park his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.
As the officer was moving the truck, he reportedly noticed the loaded Sig Sauer P365 inside a plastic holster in the driver’s door pocket.
Cordaro said he forgot he had the gun, according to police. He told the officer that he has a CCW permit in Virginia, which was confirmed.
Cordaro was charged with improper handling of a firearm, operating a vehicle under the influence and failing to obey a traffic control device and was taken to jail.