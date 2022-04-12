A Bowling Green man was arrested Saturday for domestic violence and OVI.
At 12:46 a.m., officers with the Bowling Green Police Division responded to a 911 call from the 600 block of Fifth Street regarding domestic violence.
The caller told police that Christopher C. Floyd had left the residence and was intoxicated.
The woman who made the call told police that she had received a call to pick up Floyd in Toledo and learned he had been in a fight.
She said upon returning to Bowling Green, Floyd was agitated and demanded his keys so he could leave. She refused, due to his level of intoxication, and he became enraged.
She told police Floyd broke a vase and threatened to kill her. She said Floyd did not get physical with her, but she did fear for her safety.
Other officers had initiated a traffic stop, based on the description of the vehicle Floyd was driving, at Manville Avenue and Sixth Street.
Floyd, 30, was charged with domestic violence and OVI/refusal.
He was arraigned Monday, pleaded not guilty to both charges, and was released on an own recognizance bond with the condition he not possess or consume any alcohol.