A Bowling Green man was cited for OVI after he crashed his vehicle into an ATM and another vehicle.
Bowling Green police were called to 1616 E. Wooster St. on Wednesday at 2:36 a.m. for a report of a Jeep crashing into an ATM and a parked vehicle.
The Jeep had started smoking as police were enroute, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report.
Police found the Jeep in the northern most part of the parking lot with major damage to the front bumper and windshield. Both front airbags were deployed.
Witnesses told police they were sitting in a vehicle when they heard a loud bang, looked behind them and saw that a black Jeep had struck the ATM before speeding off and striking a blue car that was parked in the lot.
According to the police report, the witnesses said two males got out of the Jeep and into a white sedan that headed toward Interstate 75. An occupant of the Jeep, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, got out and limped across the parking lot toward the Hampton Inn, they said.
The police report indicated the ATM had significant damage, there was a tree knocked down next to it, a headlight on the ground and the front grill of the Jeep several feet away.
A man matching the witnesses’ description was found walking in the 1500 block of Clough Street and gave police the name of the driver. He said the driver, Martin Delgado Hernandez, walked back to his house on Baldwin Avenue and was waiting on police to talk about the incident.
Hernandez agreed to return to the scene of the crash. He said he crashed because his brakes weren’t working. He said he had consumed two margaritas before the crash.
Officers observed Hernandez’s speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and there was an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his breath, according to the police report.
He was taken to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, where sobriety tests were given.
Hernandez, 55, was arrested for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.145), leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain reasonable control and taken to the jail.
He was released from jail Wednesday and ordered to wear an alcohol electronic monitor.