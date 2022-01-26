A Bowling Green man was arrested Monday after he allegedly pulled a knife at his place of employment.
Around 6:30 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to SamB’s at 146 N. Main St. on a report of an employee pulling a knife on management and refusing to leave.
When police arrived, Drew Rowe, 29, was in the middle of City Lot 1 with his hands up. As officers were checking Rowe for weapons, they were told he threw the knife in the middle of the lane, according to the police report.
The knife was found in the middle of the parking lot near the rear of SamB’s.
The restaurant manager said Monday was Rowe’s first day back after a one-week suspension.
She told police she had poured water for a couple customers at his table and brought them a to-go box and he confronted her about it. He then reportedly got verbally abusive and she told him to leave.
He refused, saying he would stay until he got paid.
The general manager was made aware of the situation and he immediately confronted Rowe outside at the rear of the restaurant, according to the report. He told police as he approached Rowe, Rowe pulled a knife. After being asked what he was going to do with it, Rowe folded the knife up and put it in his pocket.
The general manager told police Rowe did not make any threats while the knife was out, according to the report.
Employees said they heard yelling outside.
Rowe told police he had a past with management and he felt like the manager was being vindictive and was trying to get him to quit. He said he wanted to talk to her outside and not make a scene in the restaurant. He said the general manager pulled into the parking lot very quickly and got out of his vehicle irate. He then charged at him so Rowe said he pulled his knife out.
Rowe was placed under arrest for aggravated menacing and was transported to police station where he posted his bond and was released.