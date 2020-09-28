A Bowling Green man was arrested after he allegedly punched a woman in the head.
Jay Stockwell, 47, was arrested for felony domestic violence and taken to jail, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Officers were called to the 300 block of East Merry Avenue on Monday at 1:11 a.m. for a domestic in progress.
Officers said they heard yelling and what sounded like a loud slap and female scream from the apartment.
After some time, Stockwell opened the door. Police talked to the victim, who was bleeding from her ear and neck. She also had a foot laceration, according to the report.
Stockwell reportedly punched the victim 10 times. When she fled into the bathroom and locked the door, he reportedly broke in and pushed her into the toilet, causing more injuries.
Stockwell reportedly has a previous domestic violence conviction in Florida, the report stated.