A Bowling Green man has been arrested for drug trafficking and possessing a firearm.
On Saturday around 12:46 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division patrolman observed a Ford F-150 pickup truck with no validation sticker and the license plate registered to another vehicle.
Shawn McKenzie, 30, was the only occupant when the vehicle was stopped at the intersection of North Enterprise Street and East Poe Road.
While at the truck, the patrolman detected the odor of marijuana, according to the report.
McKenzie admitted to having marijuana in the truck as well as a handgun in the center console with the magazine in the glove box. A search of McKenzie uncovered a glass one hitter and a plastic bag with 1.25 grams of a brown/green substance.
A probable cause search of the truck resulted in an unloaded black Smith and Wesson 9MM handgun in the center console; two loaded magazines with one magazine having six bullets and the other magazine having eight bullets in the unlocked glove box; a black AWS-600 scale with marijuana residue underneath the driver’s seat; and a plastic bag with approximately 36.65 grams of marijuana, a plastic bag of containing 2.06 grams of marijuana and a plastic bag with 10.86 grams of marijuana, all underneath the center front seat.
McKenzie’s wallet had $466 in cash.
Dispatch ran a criminal history search and found that McKenzie had a prior felony convictions for breaking and entering and receiving stolen property.
He was arrested for drug trafficking and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and was taken for jail.
He also was cited for use of unauthorized plates, display of license plates and two counts possession of drug abuse paraphernalia.