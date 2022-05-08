A Bowling Green man was arrested for having a firearm in his vehicle while allegedly driving impaired.
On Friday at 1:02 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer stopped a 2016 Hyundai Sonata in the 100 block of North Prospect Street after noticing an expired registration sticker.
Upon approach, the officer noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath who also had watery and bloodshot eyes.
The driver was identified as Jacob Larsen, 24.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, Larsen had delayed response times and acted lethargic. He also acted confused at times and stumbled over his words when answering questions.
He had trouble finding his vehicle registration and when he opened the center console, the officer observed a loaded black magazine, according to the report.
Larsen told police he owned a Glock handgun, but it was at home.
When asked, he told police he did not have a conceal carry permit, according to the report.
When asked again if there was a firearm in the vehicle, he reportedly told police there was one in the driver’s side door.
Larsen and the passenger in his vehicle were told to put their hands on the steering wheel and dashboard and to not move while the gun was confiscated.
The Glock was loaded with a magazine with six 9 mm bullets, according to the police report. There were no bullets in the chamber.
A probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered a large-bladed knife and switchblade found in the console.
Larsen failed numerous sobriety tests before he was taken to the police station, where he refused to take a breath test, according to the report.
He was placed under arrest for OVI/refusal and improper handling firearms while intoxicated and was cited for improper display of license plates.
He has arraigned Friday and released from jail on an own recognizance bond.