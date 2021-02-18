A Bowling Green man has been arrested for domestic violence after allegedly assaulting a woman.
Alex Jones, 43, was arrested Wednesday and was taken to jail.
Bowling Green police were called to the 100 block of Buttonwood Avenue at 12:54 p.m. for a dispute.
Upon their arrival, they found a 34-year-old woman with a large swollen knob on her left cheek.
When asked if Jones was in the apartment, she said no and she needed to go to work. After speaking to police for several minutes about the injury, she said she had fallen on the ice.
She told police that Jones was not there and refused a police request to enter the apartment.
Police had previously been at this address at 11:30 a.m. on a welfare check requested by the sister of the victim after she was told “see you people in the next lifetime,” according to the police report.
After contacting the city prosecutor, police decided to document the case and gave the woman a victim’s rights pamphlet.
Pictures of her injuries were taken and EMS arrived. The woman refused treatment.
The caller in this incident said she was on the phone with the woman when she overheard an argument then a loud thud. According to the police report, the caller also reported the woman said, “you almost hit me in my eye with the tablet,” and she heard constant sounds of someone being struck.
She heard the woman say “why are you hitting me” followed by a request to send help before the call ended, according to the police report.
With this new information, police and the city prosecutor decided to charge Jones with domestic violence.
When police returned to the apartment, the woman continued to claim she fell, refused police entry and said they needed a warrant.
Police held the woman back from going into the apartment, entered the threshold and found Jones hiding behind the door.
He was taken to jail and has a $15,000 cash bond.