A Bowling Green man has been arrested for domestic violence after police were called three times in four hours to an apartment in the city — the last time after he allegedly threatened to burn down the building.
On Thursday around 1:10 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 1500 block of Clough Street for a man banging on the door and trying to get in. Upon their arrived, police saw a man later identified as Michael Knowles Jr. pounding on the front door of the apartment and yanking on the door handle.
When confronted by police, Knowles said his child’s mother called him and told him to come over and gather his belongings.
The woman was the one who called 911, according to the police report.
Knowles then said it was his mother who gave him the message and it must have been a miscommunication.
Police had been called to the apartment at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday for a possible domestic violence. At that time, the woman told police she and Knowles got into an argument and he put his hands on her but didn’t harm her. She didn’t want him charged but wanted him to leave.
Knowles agreed with the statement he made during the previous incident that he would leave the area for a few hours to calm down. However, he lives there and has no place else to go, he told police.
The woman agreed to allow Knowles to stay the night as long as he stayed downstairs and did not disturb the child or the child’s mother.
A 1:08 a.m., police were called back to the apartment on another 911 call made by the woman, who said that Knowles was trying to force his way into her bedroom and was threatening to set the apartment on fire and burn the building down.
When told of the reason for the return visit, Knowles reportedly said he was not responsible for any damage done to the bedroom door and he did not try to break the door down.
The woman had moved a large dresser up against the door in an attempt to barricade her and the child in the room. According to the report, Knowles kept saying he wanted to kiss his daughter goodnight while attempting to shove his way into the bedroom.
The woman said she wanted to press charges.
Knowles, 31, was taken to jail.