BG man arrested for domestic violence

A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday for domestic violence and felonious assault.
Keith Worth, 26, was arrested in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He was taken to jail.
Posted: Saturday, March 21, 2020 8:20 am
