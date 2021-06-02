A Bowling Green man has been arrested for domestic violence and unlawful restraint.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 700 block of Eighth Street at 9:33 a.m. Sunday for a disturbance between a male and a female.
The caller reported the male was inside the residence and was breaking things.
A roommate told police she heard Thomas D. Miles and a female arguing and then heard something hit the wall. She went into the bedroom when she heard the woman yell at Miles to get off of her. Miles then came out of the room and said, “she isn’t going anywhere,” according to the police report.
The alleged victim was crying and her hands were shaking as she reportedly told police Miles would not let her leave the house when she wanted to go see her mother. She said he didn’t want her leaving without him so he tackled her onto the bed and gave her a bear hug, squeezing very hard and screaming in her face, according to the police report.
She told police she was able to get away with the help of a roommate.
When police arrived, Miles was locked in the bedroom. He told police he didn’t touch the woman and that she assaulted him, according to the report.
Miles, 21, was taken to jail.