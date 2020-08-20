A Bowling Green man has been arrested for domestic violence after allegedly punching a woman in the face.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called at 12:36 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Manville Avenue. The caller said she received a call from the 34-year-old victim and was told that Jeremy Furden had grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face because she would not get out of bed.
When the caller arrived at the apartment on Manville, she said Furden started calling her names and told her to leave. She called police.
The victim, when speaking with police, kept saying nothing had happened and the officer reported seeing no noticeable injuries on her. She was uncooperative and kept repeating nothing was wrong.
Furden said he and the victim had a verbal disagreement after he had found drug paraphernalia in the house and confronted her. He said he threw the crack pipes in the trash.
A later check of the victim’s face showed swelling and bruising.
When police reentered the residence, Furden was in the bedroom and would not come out. When he did exit the room, he refused to speak.
Furden, 43, of Bowling Green, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail. The charge is a felony as he has a prior arrest for domestic violence.