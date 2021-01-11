A Bowling Green man has been arrested for domestic violence and endangering children.
Christian Tompkins, 35, was arrested Friday at 7:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Clough Street.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, the resident was on the phone with her mom when her mom heard the victim say “you hurt the baby!” before the phone cut off.
When police arrived, they saw Tompkins walking across the parking lot away from the apartment but watching officers.
When the victim answered the door, she was holding a 4-month-old baby who was crying and said she was OK “other than where he bit me,” the report said.
She said she picked Tompkins up from work and he asked her for money. She said Tompkins yelled at her, called her names and threatened to hit her. The name-calling continued for almost an hour once they returned home until she called her mom.
According to the report, as she breastfed the infant while sitting on the couch, Tompkins swung at her in what she believed was an attempt to scare her. He then reportedly leaned down and bit her right shoulder and laid on top of her while he dug under her leg looking for her old phone.
The baby was smashed between them so she started punching Tompkins until he got off of her, according to the report.
Once spotted by police, Tompkins took off running north and was located in the 400 block of East Wooster Street, according to the police report.
He was taken into custody without issue and was taken to jail.