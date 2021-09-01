A Bowling Green was arrested for shouting obscenities at police and bystanders last week.
Friday at 2 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer was flagged down at Circle K, 103 N. Prospect St., by a man who advised he was walking eastbound on East Wooster Street when another man, later identified as Tyrone Snodgrass Jr., became angry when he “looked at him funny,” according to the police report.
Snodgrass began to yell and shout expletives toward the alleged victim for “no apparent reason,” according to the report.
Snodgrass was spotted standing in the 100 block of East Court Street then walked down an adjacent alley as the officer approached.
The officer patted Snodgrass down and checked his backpack for weapons,
The alleged victim said he did not want to press charges as long as there was no actual intent or method to commit harm, according to the report.
Snodgrass then began shouting at two patrons who walked out of a nearby bar and began walking toward them. An officer stepped in front of Snodgrass and told him to calm down. Snodgrass then removed his shoes, threw them into the street, and began to walk toward the patrons in an attempt to start a fight, the police report stated.
At this point, the two officers on the scene each grabbed one of Snodgrass’ wrists to secure him in handcuffs. Snodgrass reportedly began to pull away and lunge at the two patrons.
EMS was called to assess Snodgrass, who had minor abrasions to his face and shoulder from when officers took him to the ground.
Snodgrass began to shout expletives toward the officers as they attempted to gather identifying information. He then became irate and disorderly toward the paramedics and refused medical attention, according to the report.
He was warned multiple times to stop his behavior, but he continued shouting loudly at the paramedics, officers on scene, and patrons passing by, according to the report.
Once placed in the police cruiser, he repeatedly began kicking the door and bars on the window.
Snodgrass, 31, BG, was arrested for disorderly conduct with persistence and obstructing official business. He was taken to jail, where he remained Tuesday on $7,500 bond, 10% allowed.