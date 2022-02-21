A Bowling Green man was arrested near downtown over the weekend for being drunk and trying to start fights.
Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the area of North Prospect and East Oak streets around 2:20 a.m. Saturday for a reported fight.
Noah Lenz, 22, Bowling Green, was arrested for disorderly conduct with persistence and criminal trespass. He was taken to jail.
According to the police report, Lentz was involved in a minor altercation with his roommate. He was warned for his behavior and advised to go home immediately. A few minutes later he was again reportedly involved in an altercation with the same roommate.
Lentz then reportedly walked away to an area near the Wood County Courthouse that is not normally used by the public at that time of the morning.
The roommate told police that Lenz was extremely intoxicated and had been trying to start a fight with him for several hours. He declined to press charges. An unidentified citizen told police Lentz had tried to start a fight with him as well.
Once at the jail, he allegedly told staff he had consumed 10-11 beers.