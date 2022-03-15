A Bowling Green man has been arrested for allegedly trying to break into a city motel room.
Tronie Dotson, 39, was arrested Monday for criminal damaging and menacing and was taken to jail.
Bowling Green police were called to the Best Western on East Wooster Street at 1:37 a.m. for a report of someone trying to break into a room.
The alleged victim told police she had broken up with Dotson earlier that day and moved to the motel.
According to the police report, she was outside in her car, when Dotson showed up on the property. She left because she didn’t know what he was going to do, leaving her three kids in the room. She drove around for some time but he did not leave so she went to the police station, she said.
Police took the alleged victim back to her room and tried to contact Dotson. Shortly after, police received a 911 call from the alleged victim telling them Dotson was outside her door trying to break in.
An employee told police he saw that Dotson was back “and he did not look happy,” according to the police report.
Dotson was found in the parking lot
The door frame of the room was damaged and splintered and the door would no longer close properly, according to the report.
Dotson posted bond Tuesday after pleading not guilty to the charges. He is to have no contact with the alleged victim.