A Bowling Green man was arrested for aggravated burglary after he allegedly entered an occupied home with the intent to commit theft.
Dylan John Ringler, 27, was taken into custody Sunday after the Bowling Green Police Division received a report of a man detained in the 100 block of Liberty Street.
Upon their arrival at the home around 4:15 a.m., police found Ringler laying on the ground and being held down by two men, according to the police report.
One of the men said Ringler entered the home through the front door and went to the back bedroom where he and a woman were sleeping.
He said Ringler had started going through his pants pockets when he and the woman woke up, according to the report.
He chased Ringler out of the house and tackled him in the front yard at the bottom of the stairs.
The two of them exchanged punches and rolled on the ground. Ringler attempted to get up again to flee the scene. The two scuffled to a nearby alley and fought some more.
The man stated he yelled for somebody to call 911 when a neighbor came outside and helped keep Ringler on scene until police arrived, according to the report.
Ringler was treated on scene by BG EMS for multiple lacerations and was transported to the Wood County Hospital for further treatment. He was taken to jail after being medically cleared at the hospital.
The man he fought with also had lacerations but declined medical attention.
Ringler was released Monday on an own recognizance bond with the condition he stay with his father in Wayne.