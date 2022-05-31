A Bowling Green man has been arrested for entering an unlocked apartment and removing a key.
Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 800 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue Friday around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious man hanging out in the hallway.
Police immediately identified Curtis Dewberry, 25, siting on the step, as there was an active warrant for his arrest, according to the police report.
As officers searched him, he asked them to take the key out of his pocket and give it back.
A Jeep key fob was uncovered, the vehicle was located and a message was left for the owner.
After receiving the message, the Jeep’s owner said she did not know Dewberry, according to the report.
She said she left for work around 7:35 a.m., saw Dewberry in the hall by her apartment and he scared her. She left without locking her door, she told police.
She returned to the apartment at 4:25 p.m. and left again at 6:30 p.m. and Dewberry was there both times.
At some point during the day, Dewberry allegedly entered the unlocked apartment and took the spare key that was on the shelf by the door, according to the report.
He was charged with burglary and was taken to jail, where he remained Tuesday on a $20,000 bond for this offense and $10,000 for a domestic violence charge.