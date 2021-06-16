A Bowling Green man is in jail after allegedly assaulting hospital staff.
Matthew R. Baldridge, 22, was arrested Sunday for assault and was taken to jail.
According to the police report, at 12:31 p.m. officers were dispatched to Wood County Hospital for a report of a patient hitting and kicking the nursing staff.
Police previously had been at the hospital at 11 a.m. for a similar complaint involving Baldridge, who at that time was reportedly becoming violent with hospital staff. When they arrived, he was compliant and was allowing staff to place his monitors back on, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report.
When they arrived the second time, officers reportedly found a nurse with an ice pack on her jaw. She told police that Baldridge had kneed her twice in the right cheek. She said he also had attempted to bite another nurse.
A Unison employee advised that due to his violent behavior, Baldridge would not be admitted to any of the local hospitals. She stated he would be reevaluated at the jail. Unison provides behavioral health services.
When officers entered the room to speak with Baldridge, he was reportedly lying on the bed either asleep or pretending to be asleep. His IV was removed and he was handcuffed.
He was taken to jail, where he remains on $10,000 bond.
Baldridge previously was charged in April with escape. After being placed under arrest, he reportedly slipped his handcuffs and attempted to break free from officers by thrashing around.