A Bowling Green man who punched a nurse at the hospital has been arrested.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, Michael A. Budd, 33, was transported to the Wood County Hospital Sunday by ambulance.
After being treated, he was discharged around 3 p.m. He became angry when told that no transportation was available to take him home, according to the report.
Budd began throwing items in the hospital and damaged a chair in the ER waiting room. He also used his fist to strike a nurse that was trying to assist him, according to the report.
He was taken to jail and charged with assault and criminal damaging.
Bond has been set at $15,000 with 10% allowed.