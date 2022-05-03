A Bowling Green man has been arrested for assault after he allegedly struck his caretaker on the head with a metal spoon.
The Bowling Green Police Division was called Saturday at 2:36 p.m. to the 900 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue.
Joshua Kline, 20, had allegedly struck his caretaker, a 25-year-old female, in the head with a metal soup spoon several times.
The caretaker complained of a headache after being struck, according to the police report.
Kline was placed in handcuffs after a brief struggle and was taken to jail, according to the police report.