A Bowling Green man has been arrested for assault and aggravated menacing.
Frankie Hernandez, 39, was arrested Tuesday in the 300 block of Parkview Drive and was taken to jail.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, officers responded to a call from a female trying to get her phone and keys back from an ex-boyfriend.
The victim explained she was trying to pass Hernandez’s son’s belongings to him when he began “playing games” and wouldn’t take the items. She said Hernandez tried to talk her into going inside and then took her keys and phone out of her truck.
She sat in the truck for approximately 10 minutes before walking toward the businesses on North Main Street.
Hernandez then got into her truck with his son and began following and trying to cut her off at every corner or intersection, she said. As she was walking through a parking lot, Hernandez parked and grabbed her arm, then her shirt, ripping the collar, then her hair.
She entered a business and use a phone to call police.
When she ventured outside the store, Hernandez again approached her in a different vehicle and yelled at her. While walking behind the row of businesses, Hernandez allegedly sped at her and she “jumped out of the way because I thought he was going to hit me.”
Two employees of Goodwill corroborated her story.
Hernandez, when contacted by police, said nothing happened. When police arrived to arrest him, he became verbally combative and said he was the one assaulted.
When asked, the son said his dad had accelerated “pretty fast” toward the victim and she had to jump out of the way. When police asked him if he was scared his dad my hit her, he stated yes.