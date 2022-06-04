A Bowling Green man has been arrested for felonious assault after allegedly choking a teen in City Park.
Josef A. Heuser, 20, was arrested in the 800 block of Seventh Street Tuesday evening after Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to an assault, and then linked two theft incidents to Heuser.
A resident in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue reported late afternoon hearing on the police scanner about a theft downtown.
A man told police the suspect’s description matched the man who had choked his 14-year-old son, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report. There were scratch marks on both sides of the teen’s neck.
The teen told police he was walking home with his friend and Heuser, and an argument ensued. That was when Heuser grabbed his neck and pushed him down, according to the report.
After his friends helped him up, Heuser threw a liquor bottle at him that missed because he ducked.
Prior to this incident, at around 4:39 p.m., police had responded to the area of Grove Street and Conneaut Avenue of a report of a subject had just hit a complainant’s car. The complainant stated he did not want a report because he did not believe there was damage to his car. The complainant gave the same description of the male that the teen provided, according to the report.
At approximately 4:51 p.m., dispatch advised officers a male had just stolen merchandise from a store in the 100 block of North Main Street and had left the area. Dispatch stated an employee described the subject to be a white male, wearing the same clothes as described by the teen, the report said.
At 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Seventh Street for a report of a man attempting to steal packages from inside the apartment. Dispatch advised they believed it was the same man from prior incidents based on the description that was given, according to the police report.
When officers arrived, they observed a man wearing the same clothing as described in the previous incidents.
Heuser was placed in handcuffs and was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech as officers escorted him to a squad car, according to the report. It was noticed he had urinated himself.
He was lodged in jail on three charges of theft, plus felonious assault, underage consumption of alcohol and three counts criminal mischief. After he was incarcerated, he was cited for one additional count of theft totaling $98.75 at the downtown incident.
At the jail, Heuser reportedly admitted to stealing a bottle of Patron from the Kroger liquor store. The store declined to file charges.
Bond has been set at $20,000, 100% required.