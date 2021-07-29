A Bowling Green man arrested last week for trespass has been arrested again for the same charge.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer was in the 400 block of North Main Street Wednesday around 12:25 a.m when he spotted a man looking into a window.
According to the police report, the officer observed the man walk through the neighborhood and then saw him approach a window on the south side of an apartment. The officer said he saw the man looking through the window.
When approached, the man, identified as John Lawrence Anderson Jr., 26, admitted he did not live there and was still living in a South Dixie Highway motel.
Anderson was arrested for criminal trespass and was taken to jail.
Anderson was arrested July 22 after police were called to the 400 block of South Summit Street around 11:20 p.m. for the report of a man standing on the fire escape looking into a window just minutes previously.
Police found a man standing behind a portion of wall at the top of the wooden stairs at the complex.
According to the police report, he told police he had been standing there for about 10 minutes waiting for a friend to come home and pointed out an apartment.
Dispatch reported a nationwide search for the name the man gave and did not locate anyone matching his description.
The man said he was waiting for his friend Thomas Hitchins, but a search of utilities showed no one in the building by that name.
Police went to the apartment the suspect was pointing at, and the residents said they knew no one by the name of Thomas Moore.
He finally told police his name was John Lawrence Anderson Jr.
Anderson was arrested for criminal trespass and falsification and was taken to jail. He also was held for the felony warrants out of Williams County.
On Friday, he pleaded guilty to the two charges and was placed on community control sanctions through July 2022.
He appeared via video for a probation violation Wednesday with the case continued to Thursday.