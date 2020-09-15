A Bowling Green man was arrested for domestic violence after he allegedly struck a child.
William Etling Jr., 51, was arrested Sunday by Bowling Green Police Division officers and taken to jail.
A 5:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Main Street. Several people said that a male had just hit a child in the back of a silver van. Officers then saw a man matching the description walk around the corner.
According to the police report, Etling said he was at a bar drinking and watching a football game. He said he didn’t hit anyone but that he and his wife were arguing so he got out of his vehicle.
The wife, when questioned, said she picked up Etling at the bar and that he was grabbing and playing with her son when he unexpectedly slapped her in the face. She said he then exited the vehicle, opened the rear door and struck the boy. She then drove the vehicle away without Etling.