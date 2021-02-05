A Bowling Green man has been arrested after leading three law enforcement departments on a pursuit.
The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Bowling Green Police Division to notify them that Andrew Hilderbrand, 40, Bowling Green, was wanted on a criminal damaging charge.
A check on Hilderbrand also showed there was a warrant for his arrest through Maumee Municipal Court, said BGPD Deputy Chief Justin White.
BG officers driving near Hilderbrand’s residence on Parkview Drive around 5:30 Friday morning spotted his red Saturn SUV and attempted a traffic stop. Hilderbrand then fled northbound on Ohio 25.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Wood County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit at that time, White said.
Hilderbrand was apprehended near the Interstates 75 and 475 split.
He was taken into custody and transported to the Wood County Jail, where he is being held on $2,500 bond.
He has been charged with failure to comply with the order of a police officer, running a red light, and not having two working headlights.