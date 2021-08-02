A Bowling Green man was arrested for assault Sunday after he allegedly punched a police officer.
At approximately 5 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue, which is a group home for individuals with developmental disabilities.
A staff member told the officer they were getting ready to eat cake and one resident, identified as Michael Budd, didn’t want to wait for it to be cut and knocked the cake off the table onto the ground.
According to the police report, Budd then picked up a chair in the dining room and threw it at the staff member and another resident. The staff member got his supervisor on the phone and said Budd needed to be removed for the safety of others inside the home.
Budd was sitting outside and when the officers approached, he turned to walk back inside the house. He was told to stop but kept on walking. When the officer grabbed him right arm to place him into custody, Budd turned and punched the officer in the chest, according to the report.
The officer then grabbed Budd’s other arm, turned him around, and handcuffed him.
Budd, 33, of Bowling Green, was arrested for felony assault on a police officer and taken to jail.