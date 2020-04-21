A Bowling Green man who was taken to jail on a disorderly conduct charge, faces additional charges after spitting on officers and assaulting a hospital worker.
Jordan Bulger, 28, was arrested Friday for criminal damaging, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.
During his arrest, he reportedly spit on two police officers, meriting the two counts felony harassment with a bodily substance.
He was charged with assault after scratching a nurse in the hospital emergency room after being taken there.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched Friday around 11:30 p.m. for two reports of a man screaming outside.
One caller said Bulger approached her, talking loudly about Jesus, when she got out of her car. She got back into the car and called police as Bulger walked away.
Police located Bulger at North Main and Clay streets.
A neighbor said Bulger was hanging out but then started yelling and throwing dishes. He then grabbed some potted plants, smashed them, opened the second-story window, broke out the screen then jumped onto the first-story roof below.
A woman in the house said Bulger had been drinking and they both had been smoking marijuana. When asked if she wanted to be checked out by EMS just in case she started acting like Bulger, she declined.
An attempt by police to identify Bulger was at first unsuccessful; he was constantly shouting “praise Jesus.”
He also reportedly spat on two of the responding police officers before being taken to the hospital and then to jail.