The Bowling Green man accused of calling in a bomb threat that caused the evacuation of city schools has been arraigned.
Daniel Stinehart, 57, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was indicted in October for inducing panic, a second-degree felony, after he allegedly called in a bomb threat to Bowling Green High School Sept. 10.
Defense attorney Sara Roller entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of her client and asked for a competency evaluation.
Mack said she could impose a prison sentence of eight to 12 years.
According to a statement released by the Bowling Green Police Division, at 12:27 p.m. on Sept. 10, BGHS Principal Dan Black received a voicemail in his office from an unknown caller. A message was left, saying, “There is something in one of your school buildings that is going to go boom boom. You better get before it goes boom boom. Bye Boo.”
The call prompted an evacuation of all Bowling Green school buildings.
Police located and identified the alleged caller at his residence. Detectives were able to determine there was no credible threat.
Stinehart was arrested Sept. 13.
Stinehart appeared Sept. 20 in front of Bowling Green Municipal Court Judge Mark Reddin, at which time Roller said the case would be bound over to a grand jury.
Stinehart remains on an own recognizance bond and must submit to random drug and alcohol screens and have no contact with Bowling Green City Schools.
A pretrial was set for Dec. 20.