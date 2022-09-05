A Bowling Green man is in jail after he allegedly drove drunk the wrong way on Interstate 75 and led law enforcement on a chase.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer assisted Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a vehicle pursuit on Sunday at 3 a.m.
According to a BGPD report, an officer heard through dispatch that a deputy was pursuing a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75.
The vehicle exited the interstate, going eastbound on East Wooster Street, then southbound on South Dunbridge Road.
The 2011 Toyota Camry crashed at South Dunbridge and Napoleon roads.
Jacob Tyler Halko, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence. He is in jail on a $10,000 bond.