BG man allegedly driving under the influence crashes

Posted: Monday, January 13, 2020 2:00 pm

A Bowling Green man suffered possible injury Saturday after he drove off the road and hit a light pole.

According to the Bowling Green Police Division crash report, Joshua Borland, 25, was driving under the influence at the time.

