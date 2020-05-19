A Bowling Green man has been cited – again – for not leaving a store when asked to do so.
He urinated in one of them on Monday, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Timothy Cole, 64, was told not to return to Walmart, 131 W. Gypsy Lane, Road after he urinated in the shoe aisle.
Police cited him for disorderly conduct/public urination after being called at 2:18 p.m. When officers spoke with him, Cole reportedly said he did have an accident but could not help it.
He was told to not return to the store.
At 3:21 p.m., officers were called back to Walmart.
Cole had re-entered the store, yelled at an employee who tried to stop him, and said he had to use the restroom.
When police arrived the second time, he was cited for criminal trespass.
Earlier on Monday, Cole received his second trespass citation of the year at Kroger, 1094 N. Main St.
At 12:52 p.m., police responded to an employee’s call that Cole had been in the store twice that day. The first time, when reminded he was banned from the store, he left. At 1 p.m., he returned.
When police spoke with Cole, he reportedly said he was aware he was not allowed at Kroger but that it was difficult not to shop there since it was so close to his home on Parkview Drive.
He was cited for criminal trespass.
On April 16, Cole was cited for criminal trespass at Kroger after he refused to leave.