A Bowling Green man charged with rape will be allowed to leave his home and go to work.
Steven L. Glock, 66, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He was indicted in September for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies.
From Feb. 26 to March 22, 2019, and again from Dec. 1-31, 2019, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 9-year-old who turned 10 by the date of the second offense.
A condition of bond, which Glock posted in September, was that he has no contact with the family that made the allegations, agree with electronic monitoring and house arrest, and have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Defense attorney Stevin Groth Tuesday asked for a modification of bond to allow his client some latitude to work.
His construction work would not be in any area where there are juveniles or at homes with juveniles, Groth said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said the state did not oppose the modification as long as Glock supplies a work schedule to probation and continues to wear the ankle monitor.
Reger allowed Glock to travel to construction work sites between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. He is not to work in a home where there is someone under the age of 18.
Glock’s next hearing was set for July 26.