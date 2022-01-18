A rural Bowling Green man accused of growing marijuana has been placed on intervention in lieu of conviction.
Brett Moon, 49, appeared Jan. 11 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He was indicted in November for the illegal cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies.
On or about Sept. 1, 2020, Moon knowingly cultivated marijuana in an amount more than 5,000 grams and was also found in possession of that amount.
The charge of cultivating marijuana was dismissed, and Moon pleaded guilty to amended charge of attempted possession of marijuana, a fourth-degree felony.
Court documents stipulate that a finding a guilty was withheld and that Moon qualified for intervention in lieu of conviction.
Defense attorney Albert Potter said in his request for intervention that his client was a first offender and that Moon believes that drug and/or alcohol usage was a factor leading up to the criminal behavior.
Moon will be under the supervision of the adult probation department for two years.
He is to contact the Renewal Center in Napoleon for mental health counseling and an assessment of chemical dependency/substance abuse treatment and successfully complete all recommendations for services. He also must enroll in AA.
All criminal proceedings are stayed pending the adult probation department’s report to the court.
If there are any violations of the conditions of the program during this period of rehabilitation, the court will continue with criminal proceedings and schedule the case for felony sentencing.
If Moon completes all conditions and is no longer drug dependent, all proceedings will be dismissed, and his record may be expunged.