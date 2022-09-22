A Bowling Green man accused of child endangering and domestic violence has again rejected a plea deal.
“At this point, we’re prepared to go to trial,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips in relation to the two cases against Jeremy Mull.
Mull, 36, was transported from jail Sept. 2 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
There have been negotiations between the state and the defendant, but no resolution, Phillips said.
The state’s rejected offer was to dismiss a second-degree felony count of child endangering and recommend any prison term imposed in the two cases run concurrently.
“It is the state’s understanding that offer has been rejected,” Phillips said.
Defense attorney Kati Tharp said that at this time, her client will be rejecting this offer.
Tharp said she has requested the pre-sentence investigation report on Toni Garno, who she said would have been Mull’s co-defendant if they had been indicted together.
Garno, 29, was sentenced in April to 36 months in prison for endangering children, a third-degree felony.
A motion by the defense to not allow the alleged juvenile victim to testify due to lack of competency has yet to be determined.
Mull was indicted Aug. 18, 2021, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and two counts endangering children, one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree felony.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 3, 2021, he allegedly abused and seriously physically harmed an 8-year-old.
According to the police report, the assault was reported Aug. 7, 2021. It happened in the 300 block of Buttonwood Avenue.
A woman came to the station and asked police for a health welfare check because she was worried about her daughter and grandchildren, telling police she hadn’t seen them in a week. She was concerned because the boyfriend had a history of domestic violence.
She told police she didn’t think it was her daughter responding to her text messages.
At that time, the daughter and 8-year-old grandson showed up at the police station.
The boy’s face was completely swollen, according to the police report, and it did not appear that he could see out of his swollen eyes. Paramedics were called.
The daughter said Mull had kicked her in her the back and in the head and had beat the boy.
When asked by police who did this, the boy said Jeremy Mull and described the house on Buttonwood Avenue.
The boy also seemed to be having difficulty breathing out of his nose. The bruising around his nose was yellowish. He said this was the second time Mull had used his hands on him.
The child was taken to the hospital.
Mull was indicted again March 9 for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
He is accused of knowingly causing or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. The incident reportedly took place June 30, 2021.
The judge has granted the state’s request to join the two cases for purposes of trial.
Mull’s trial is scheduled to start Oct. 24.