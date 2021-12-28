A Bowling Green man accused of calling in a bomb threat to Bowling Green schools earlier this year is competent to stand trial.
Daniel Stinehart, 57, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
She said she received Stinehart’s competency evaluation from the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center on Dec. 14.
“The report does find that on the day of the evaluation, the defendant was able to understand the nature of the proceedings and was able to assist in his own defense,” Mack said
She declared Stinehart was competent to stand trial.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Stinehart in October for inducing panic, a second-degree felony.
He allegedly called in a bomb threat to Bowling Green High School that caused the evacuation of all the district’s school buildings.
According to a statement released by the Bowling Green Police Division, at 12:27 p.m. on Sept. 10, Principal Dan Black received a voicemail in his office from an unknown caller. A message was left, saying, “There is something in one of your school buildings that is going to go boom boom. You better get before it goes boom boom. Bye Boo.”
The call prompted an evacuation of all Bowling Green school buildings.
Police located and identified Stinehart at his residence. Detectives were able to determine there was no credible threat.
Stinehart has been placed on an own recognizance bond.
A pretrial has been scheduled for Jan. 24.