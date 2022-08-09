A Bowling Green man accused of beating a child is considering a plea deal.
Jeremy Mull, 36, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Defense attorney Kati Tharp said her client had received an offer earlier that day.
“It is something he is seriously considering,” she said.
Mull had been indicted Aug. 18, 2021, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and two counts endangering children, one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree felony.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 3, 2021, Mull allegedly abused and seriously physically harmed an 8-year-old.
According to the police report, the assault was reported Aug. 7, 2021. It happened in the 300 block of Buttonwood Avenue.
A woman came to the station and asked police for a health welfare check because she was worried about her daughter and grandchildren, telling police she hadn’t seen them in a week. She was concerned because the boyfriend had a history of domestic violence.
She told police she didn’t think it was her daughter responding to her text messages.
At that time, the daughter and 8-year-old grandson showed up at the police station.
The boy’s face was completely swollen, according to the police report, and it did not appear that he could see out of his swollen eyes. Paramedics were called.
The daughter said Mull had kicked her in her the back and in the head and had beat the boy.
When asked by police who did this, the boy said Jeremy Mull and described the house on Buttonwood Avenue.
The boy also seemed to be having difficulty breathing out of his nose. The bruising around his nose was yellowish. He said this was the second time Mull had used his hands on him.
The child was taken to the hospital.
Mull was indicted again March 9 for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
He is accused of knowingly causing or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. The incident reportedly took place June 30, 2021.
Mull previously has been convicted of three domestic violence offenses, in 2007 and 2012 in Wood County and 2018 in Sandusky County.
The state’s offer included the dismissed of the second-degree endangering children charge if Mull pleaded guilty to all additional charges, said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips.
“I’ve spoken at length with the family,” Phillips said, adding it was the family’s hope the case goes no further.
The alleged victim is starting the school year and it is a great stressor on him to continue the case, Phillips said.
He said he will be motioning the court to join the two cases and would recommend any prison sentences be served concurrently.
Tharp asked for time to discuss the offer with Mull, who had rejected a similar plea offer in March.
A final presentence hearing and potential plea date was set for Sept. 2.
A five-day trial was scheduled for Oct. 24.